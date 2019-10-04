https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-Susanne-14491836.php
Darien Representative Town Meeting: Susanne Handler
Susanne Handler
N/a
District 2 RTM
Yes
64
Darien
Self
Darien High School
Sweden
No
Most important issue: “I feel it is important to make Darien safe for pedestrians and bicyclists. Make our town accessible and welcoming for all , young as well as older residents to enjoy outdoor activities.
Other issues: Use our hard earned tax dollars for best use to all residents.
Family: I have Three daughters and a wonderful husband. Youngest daughter just graduated college and is now working in Greenwich.
Middle daughter is a doctor at SilverHill Hospital, And has two children in Tokeneke elementary school.
Oldest daughter is a banker and lives with her family in Greenwich.”
Other memberships: Was part of the pedestrian infrastructure advisory committee
