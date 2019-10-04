Darien Representative Town Meeting: Susanne Handler

Susanne Handler

N/a

District 2 RTM

Yes

64

Darien

Self

Darien High School

Sweden

No

Most important issue: “I feel it is important to make Darien safe for pedestrians and bicyclists. Make our town accessible and welcoming for all , young as well as older residents to enjoy outdoor activities.

Other issues: Use our hard earned tax dollars for best use to all residents.

Family: I have Three daughters and a wonderful husband. Youngest daughter just graduated college and is now working in Greenwich.

Middle daughter is a doctor at SilverHill Hospital, And has two children in Tokeneke elementary school.

Oldest daughter is a banker and lives with her family in Greenwich.”

Other memberships: Was part of the pedestrian infrastructure advisory committee