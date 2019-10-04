Darien Representative Town Meeting: Sara Parent
Sara Parent
Representative Town Meeting
42
Darien
MIddlebury College
MA Teachers College, Columbia University
Most important issue: My job is to ensure that the residents of District 5 are being fairly represented as we vote on the issues before us. We must be proactive and position Darien in a strong financial position while strengthening the town’s schools, infrastructure and other aspects that make us love this town.
Other issues: Darien’s public schools are at a turning point. With our new permanent Superintendent in place, we have the chance to truly look at how our schools are performing and what could be improved. I look forward to the RTM strongly supporting the education of Darien’s children.
Family: My husband, Greg, and I have two daughters who are 11 and 9.
Other memberships: Co-Chair of the Council of Darien School Parents