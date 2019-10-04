Darien Representative Town Meeting: Sara Parent

Sara Parent

N/A

Representative Town Meeting

Yes

42

Darien

MIddlebury College

MA Teachers College, Columbia University

Most important issue: My job is to ensure that the residents of District 5 are being fairly represented as we vote on the issues before us. We must be proactive and position Darien in a strong financial position while strengthening the town’s schools, infrastructure and other aspects that make us love this town.

Other issues: Darien’s public schools are at a turning point. With our new permanent Superintendent in place, we have the chance to truly look at how our schools are performing and what could be improved. I look forward to the RTM strongly supporting the education of Darien’s children.

Family: My husband, Greg, and I have two daughters who are 11 and 9.

Other memberships: Co-Chair of the Council of Darien School Parents