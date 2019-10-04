Darien Board of Assessment Appeals: Rick Dolcetti

Rick Dolcetti

Republican

Board of Assessment Appeals

Yes

Darien

Darien High School

Boston College

Juris Doctor

Most important issue: Maintaining the consistency and accuracy of property valuations in town since the 2018 revaluation

Other issues: Town budget

Family: Spouse (Dana), three boys Rob (19, Freshman at Boston College), Michael (16, Junior at DHS), Luke (11, 6th grade at Middlesex)

Other memberships: Current Chairman of Board of Assessment Appeals