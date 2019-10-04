https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-Rick-Dolcetti-14491828.php
Darien Board of Assessment Appeals: Rick Dolcetti
Rick Dolcetti
Republican
Board of Assessment Appeals
Yes
Darien
Darien High School
Boston College
Juris Doctor
Most important issue: Maintaining the consistency and accuracy of property valuations in town since the 2018 revaluation
Other issues: Town budget
Family: Spouse (Dana), three boys Rob (19, Freshman at Boston College), Michael (16, Junior at DHS), Luke (11, 6th grade at Middlesex)
Other memberships: Current Chairman of Board of Assessment Appeals
View Comments