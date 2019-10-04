https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-Peter-Orphanos-14491827.php
Darien Representative Town Meeting: Peter Orphanos
Peter Orphanos
RTM
Yes
66
U.S. Dept of Justice
Greenwich H.S., Greenwich, CT
Williams College
J.D.
Most important issue: Keeping Darien as a preeminent place to live and raise a family, based on the foundation of a upper echelon public school system.
Other issues: Responsible renovations to Pear Tree Point beach
Family: Married to wife Karen for 25 years. Daughter Caroline is a freshman at Williams.
Other memberships: Council of Darien School Parents.
