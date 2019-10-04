Darien Representative Town Meeting: Peter Orphanos

Peter Orphanos

RTM

Yes

66

U.S. Dept of Justice

Greenwich H.S., Greenwich, CT

Williams College

J.D.

Most important issue: Keeping Darien as a preeminent place to live and raise a family, based on the foundation of a upper echelon public school system.

Other issues: Responsible renovations to Pear Tree Point beach

Family: Married to wife Karen for 25 years. Daughter Caroline is a freshman at Williams.

Other memberships: Council of Darien School Parents.