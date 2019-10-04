Darien Representative Town Meeting: Monica McNally

Monica McNally

Darien RTM District 2

Yes

Darien

UW. Madison

Most important issue: This is an exciting time of growth for Darien. People and businesses are moving into town, buildings are going up and infrastructure is being adjusted. Through my continued interactions with constituents in District 2 I will ensure their voices are heard regarding these changes.

Other issues: The longer term impact from actions on a state and regional level will influence many groups in our town. Being aware and proactive regarding these changes will help achieve a more positive outcome at our local level.

Other memberships: I’ve been involved in many volunteer groups during my 25 years in Darien. I’ve been a member on the RTM for 6 years, and served as Chairman of the Public Works Committee for 2018/19,. Our committee was one of three to successfully help pass the Plastic Bag Ban in town,