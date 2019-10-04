Darien Representative Town Meeting: Marie Antoinette Handler

Marie Antoinette Handler

Democratic

RTM member

Yes

39

Psychiatrist, Silver Hill Hospital

Ridgefield High School

University of New Hampshire

Medical Doctor

Most important issue: I have been serving on the RTM over the course of the last 3 years for district 6. After a recent move, I am now seeking to become part of District 2, and look forward to helping to communicate relevant town projects as well as neighborhood issues bilaterally between the town government and our neighbors.

Other issues: I feel that issues of importance to the community are fluid and constantly changing. I think that one of the main duties of the RTM members is to help disseminate the active projects and issues to your district and act as a voice for those town constituents.

Family: I happily enjoy living in Darien with my Husband Jason, as well as with my two sons, Max and Cassius, who are both enrolled at Tokeneke Elementary School. We are an active family who loves to go for bike rides, play tennis, paddle and go skiing.

Other memberships: I have been a member of the RTM (formerly district 6) since 2016, and also currently serve as a member of the Ethics Committee. I am also the Behavioral Health Director for the town of New Canaan, as I have been working at Silver Hill Hopsital for the last 8 years.