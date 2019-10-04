Darien Representative Town Meeting: Maria Carolina McGoey

Maria CarolinaMcGoey

Democrat

RTM District 3

Yes

48

Darien

Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley

Colegio Mater Salvatoris

Universidad Metropolitana

Masters in Finance, IESA

Most important issue: As a member of the RTM, I believe that we should participate in all meetings and keep ourselves informed of important issues impacting our town as well as what is happening in Hartford. Hopefully I will remain in the Education Committee and will continue reporting to the RTM on important matters assigned or undertaken by our committee in regards to our Public Education.

Other issues: How to keep Darien relevant in our County and State. Keep control on our local taxes and do everything in our power for them to remain stable.

Family: I have been married since 2001, have 2 daughters, one in DHS and one in MMS and a Labradoodle

Other memberships: DHSPA (Communications Chair and member of the Executive Board), 100 Who Care Darien, Building One Community