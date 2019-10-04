Darien Representative Town Meeting: Maria Carolina McGoey
Maria CarolinaMcGoey
Democrat
RTM District 3
Yes
48
Darien
Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley
Colegio Mater Salvatoris
Universidad Metropolitana
Masters in Finance, IESA
Most important issue: As a member of the RTM, I believe that we should participate in all meetings and keep ourselves informed of important issues impacting our town as well as what is happening in Hartford. Hopefully I will remain in the Education Committee and will continue reporting to the RTM on important matters assigned or undertaken by our committee in regards to our Public Education.
Other issues: How to keep Darien relevant in our County and State. Keep control on our local taxes and do everything in our power for them to remain stable.
Family: I have been married since 2001, have 2 daughters, one in DHS and one in MMS and a Labradoodle
Other memberships: DHSPA (Communications Chair and member of the Executive Board), 100 Who Care Darien, Building One Community