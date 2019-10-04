Darien Representative Town Meeting: Maragaret Ann Rague

Margaret Ann Rague

N/A

RTM

No

69

Darien

Attorney/Physician

A.G. Berner

Vassar, Wesleyan , U.C. Berkeley

JD, ND

Most important issue: Green energy

Other issues: Public health, infrastructure, education

Family: I have two sons who grew up in Darien and went through the Darien public school system.

Other memberships: Coached Little League for six years, was on Board of Directors of Darien Junior Football League, sang in choir of Noroton Presbyterian Church for five years- also served as Stephen Minister and Visitor to the Homebound.