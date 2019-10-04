Darien Planning & Zoning Lawrence Warble Jr.

Republican

Planning & Zoning

Darien

54

Employment: As a widower, I am staying home full time to raise my children

Bronxville High School

St Lawrence University

The most important issue in this election: Given the poor state of the Connecticut economy, I believe it will be important for Darien to fight hard to maintain its unique identity as one of Connecticut's fiscally successful communities. The planning and zoning board will be a very important venue to ensure Darien's character is maintained.

Other issues: Darien has been a wonderful place for me to raise my family. I have three children that attend Darien public schools. All three started kindergarten at Ox Ridge elementary school. Two have graduated and one is a high school junior. I believe it is important to give back to the community, so that the next generation of kindergartners will have the same opportunities as my children.

Family: I lost my wife Andrea to heart disease in February of 2016. I have a 20 year old son Keenan who attends University of Colorado at Boulder. My 18 year old son Reilly attends Tufts University. My 16 year old daughter Casey is a junior at Darien High School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I coached youth soccer in the Darien Soccer Association. Planning and Zoning will be my first role as an elected official in Darien.