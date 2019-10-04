Darien Representative Town Meeting: Karen McNicoll

N/A

RTM member

Yes

74

Darien

Retired (former teacher)

Oxford High School, Oxford UK

St Gabriel’s College, University of London UK

MA in Art of Teaching, Sarah Lawrence College

Most important issue: Maintaining a fiscally sound education budget while ensuring continued high educational standards and broad program offerings. Keeping productive and cordial relations between the RTM and the Board of Education.

Other issues: Policies affecting provision of affordable housing in the town; policies/programs concerned with the needs of seniors living in Darien; support for maintenance and expansion of Darien’s parks and open spaces.

Family: Husband and 3 adult children (2 graduated form Darien High School), 2 grandchildren.

Other memberships: Member of the RTM Education Committee; member of the Greenwich Choral Society