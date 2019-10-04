Darien Representative Town Meeting: Jim Cameron

Jim Cameron

N/A

RTM - District 4

Yes

68

Darien

Self-employed

Dobbs Ferry HS

Lehigh University

none

Most important issue: Improved communications between Town Hall and residents in town.

Other issues: Increased transparency in Town government, especially the budget process.

Family: Wife (Mimi Griffith), one adult daughter (Kathleen)

Other memberships: RTM (15 years), Program Director of TV79 (12 years)