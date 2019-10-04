https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-Jim-Cameron-14491777.php
Darien Representative Town Meeting: Jim Cameron
Jim Cameron
N/A
RTM - District 4
Yes
68
Darien
Self-employed
Dobbs Ferry HS
Lehigh University
none
Most important issue: Improved communications between Town Hall and residents in town.
Other issues: Increased transparency in Town government, especially the budget process.
Family: Wife (Mimi Griffith), one adult daughter (Kathleen)
Other memberships: RTM (15 years), Program Director of TV79 (12 years)
