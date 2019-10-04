Darien Representative Town Meeting: James Patrick

RTM

Yes

58

Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

New Philadelphia High School

University of Michigan

Most important issue: Traffic Safety is an ongoing concern especially downtown and in Noroton Heights where major construction will commence later in the Fall.

Other issues: State taxation and the allocations to Darien.

Family: My family has lived in Darien since 1998. Our son attended Royle, Middlesex, and graduated from Darien High School

Other memberships: RTM, Darien Advisory Board of Health