Darien Representative Town Meeting: Iris Mix

Iris Mix

N/A

RTM District 2

Yes

59

Darien

Home Manager

Spartanburg High School (SC)

Clemson University

Most important issue: The most important responsibly as a member of the RTM is to stay on top of issues that will be voted on by the RTM. Attending ( or viewing) committee meetings and being available to listen and share information with voters are key to having a meaningful impact.

More issues: It is important that all issues in our town are undertaken and decided on in ways that are environmentally and fiscally responsible.

Family: I am married to Earl Mix and have one son who is a sophomore at the University of Colorado. We have lived in Darien for 26 years.

Other memberships: RTM District 2 - 3 years; Public Works and Finance and Budget committees

Junior League of Stamford Normal - member for 27 years and past Treasurer

YWCA - Former Treasurer

League of Women Voters - Member

Family and Children’s Agency of Norwalk - Volunteer

Garden Club of Darien - member