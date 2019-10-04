Darien Representative Town Meeting: Iris Mix
Iris Mix
N/A
RTM District 2
Yes
59
Darien
Home Manager
Spartanburg High School (SC)
Clemson University
Most important issue: The most important responsibly as a member of the RTM is to stay on top of issues that will be voted on by the RTM. Attending ( or viewing) committee meetings and being available to listen and share information with voters are key to having a meaningful impact.
More issues: It is important that all issues in our town are undertaken and decided on in ways that are environmentally and fiscally responsible.
Family: I am married to Earl Mix and have one son who is a sophomore at the University of Colorado. We have lived in Darien for 26 years.
Other memberships: RTM District 2 - 3 years; Public Works and Finance and Budget committees
Junior League of Stamford Normal - member for 27 years and past Treasurer
YWCA - Former Treasurer
League of Women Voters - Member
Family and Children’s Agency of Norwalk - Volunteer
Garden Club of Darien - member