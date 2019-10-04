https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-H-William-14491754.php
Darien Representative Town Meeting: H. William (Bill) Smith
H. William (Bill) Smith
N/A
RTM - District 5
Yes
64
Darien
General Counsel - Geneve Corporation
Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake
University of Rochester (undergrad and graduate school (M.S.); Case Western Reserve University School of Law (J.D.)
M.S. and J.D.
Most important issue: Fiscal responsibility
Other issues: Responsible stewardship of the Town’s resources
Family: Wife - Sarah Thomas; Two Children - Natalie Smith and Ryan Smith
Other memberships: Current RTM Member, District 5
