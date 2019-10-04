Darien Representative Town Meeting: H. William (Bill) Smith

H. William (Bill) Smith

RTM - District 5

Yes

64

Darien

General Counsel - Geneve Corporation

Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake

University of Rochester (undergrad and graduate school (M.S.); Case Western Reserve University School of Law (J.D.)

M.S. and J.D.

Most important issue: Fiscal responsibility

Other issues: Responsible stewardship of the Town’s resources

Family: Wife - Sarah Thomas; Two Children - Natalie Smith and Ryan Smith

Other memberships: Current RTM Member, District 5