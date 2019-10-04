Darien Representative Town Meeting: Frank Kemp

Frank Kemp

Member, Darien Representative Town Meeting (RTM)

Yes

75

Darien

Retired Chief Information Officer

McDonogh School, Baltimore, MD

Yale College

Columbia Business School MBA

Most important issue: The RTM should be a resource for the community’s voice during the major commercial and residential developments now under way. While specific planning and commitments have already been made by the BOS, the P&Z and other agencies - the RTM can help express the sense of the community.

Other issues: Recruiting neighbors and colleagues to serve at least one term on the RTM. To be sure, there are inefficiencies and glitches in the body, but such small problems can be resolved by people of good will, and the larger issues addressed in the public forum that the RTM represents.

Family: Widower, happily married 44 years

Other memberships: Member RTM since 2001, President - Darien Arts Center, Past Commander of Darien Sail & Power Squadron, Active volunteer at St. Luke’s Parish, Former Board member of Person to Person.