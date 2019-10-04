Darien Representative Town Meeting: Emily McDermott

Emily McDermott

N/A

RTM

Yes

Darien

Choate

Sweet Briar College

I’m on the Parks and Recreation Committee which keeps an eye on our beaches, playgrounds and other park spaces that really enhance our quality of life and continue to draw new residents into our town. Maintaining and updating them is essential and I am committed to those responsibilities.

Most important issue: 1. Creative management of town finances to prevent property tax increases in the face of declining real estate values.

Other issues: 2. Continue to attempt to control education costs.”

Family: Married, two children, one dog

Other memberships: Over the years I have taken on volunteer jobs at Tokeneke and Middlesex Middle Schools, sports teams, First Congregational Church, the YWCA, Silvermine Arts Center and the Junior League.