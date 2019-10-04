Darien Representative Town Meeting: Christine Castles

Christine Castles

N/A

RTM

No

68

Darien

Post Traumatic Stress Center, New Haven, CT

John F. Kennedy, Somers NY

Fairfield University, magna cum laude, BA Sociology; St. Louis University BSN, NursingA Sociology,

Southern Connecticut State University, MPH, Specialization in Community Health Education

Most important issue: The health, safety, and overall quality of life is my major concern for all Darien residents. This includes safe schools, neighborhoods, streets, parks, and other public areas. I will support interventions that ensure the goals of disease prevention and health promotion are realized in Darien.

Other issues: Darien’s top-notch teachers need recognition and continued support to maintain the high quality education given all our children, without exception. Also, promoting mental health and prevention of excessive stress and traumatic experience, whenever possible. Eliminating stigma so that individuals and families can be successfully treated for substance abuse and/or mental illness.

Family: My family has lived on DuBois Street in Darien for over 50 years, and has actively participated in this town, which I call home. Since I moved back to Darien over 10 years ago, I too, have enjoyed meeting and befriending so many residents, and becoming fully involved in numerous aspects of the community.

Other memberships: Member of Commission on Aging, Advisory Board of Health, Member of Senior Center, At Home in Darien Pen Pal Volunteer