Darien Representative Town Meeting: Bert von Stuelpnagel

Bert von Stuelpnagel

Republican

Member of the Darien RTM - District 1

Yes

69

Darien

Retired

Bad Toelz, Germany

Munich University

Dipl.sc.pol. and M.B.A.in Finance

Most important issue: I am serving on the RTM Finance and Budget Committee, currently as Vice Chairman, and I believe my primary responsibility is to ensure a consistent budget effort that protects the interests of taxpayers.

Other issues: Darien needs to safeguard against Hartford’s political and fiscal infringement so that our town retains its strong financial foundation and excellent school system. Darien’s physical infrastructure and the beauty of its parks and beaches require continued commitments by the RTM.

Family: My wife Lisa grew up in Norwalk and we have lived in Darien for 35 years, with two of our three sons going through the excellent Darien schools system. We both believe that there is no finer place to live than Darien - a town that has so much to offer to everyone.

Other memberships: Treasurer of the Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust (Darien Boy Scouts) and Treasurer of the Darien Men’s Association

