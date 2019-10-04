Darien Representative Town Meeting: Ann Reed

Ann Reed

RTM Member

Yes

67

Retired

Convent of the Sacred Heart NYC

Newton College of the Sacred Heart Newton, MA

Fordham University MBA

Most important issue: Careful analysis of budget spending in town with particular emphasis on education

Family: Married with 2 children and 3 grandchildren

Other memberships: RTM, DTC, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America