Darien Representative Town Meeting: Adele Conniff

Adele Conniff

N/A

RTM District III

Yes

68

Darien

Lane High School

Mary Washington College

Most important issue: We have new business/housing complexes about to be built, a new Ox Ridge School being planned and parks being updated. I will concentrate on maintaining and improving our parks for all of our citizens. We have beautiful parks and beaches and I will work to protect these natural assets.

Other issues: When I moved to Darien 30 years ago, I felt at home very quickly. This is a welcoming town. People work together and are civil (mostly)! As Darien inevitably changes, I feel it is important Darien remains that welcoming, small town.

Family: Married with three children and one grandchild

Other memberships: RTM, Board of Education