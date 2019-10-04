https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Representative-Town-Meeting-Adele-Conniff-14491690.php
Darien Representative Town Meeting: Adele Conniff
Adele Conniff
N/A
RTM District III
Yes
68
Darien
Lane High School
Mary Washington College
Most important issue: We have new business/housing complexes about to be built, a new Ox Ridge School being planned and parks being updated. I will concentrate on maintaining and improving our parks for all of our citizens. We have beautiful parks and beaches and I will work to protect these natural assets.
Other issues: When I moved to Darien 30 years ago, I felt at home very quickly. This is a welcoming town. People work together and are civil (mostly)! As Darien inevitably changes, I feel it is important Darien remains that welcoming, small town.
Family: Married with three children and one grandchild
Other memberships: RTM, Board of Education
View Comments