Darien Public Schools gets new assistant superintendent

April will bring about new changes to the Darien Public School District. After five years in the position, Susie DaSilva will be stepping down as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

She’ll be replaced in the position by Christopher Tranberg, who is currently the assistant superintendent of Granby Public Schools.

Previous leadership experiences Tranberg has held include principal of Avon High School and assistant principal of Simsbury High School.

DaSilva will be the new superintendent of schools for Ridgefield.

Full story to follow in Thursday’s Darien Times.

