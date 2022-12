This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Tony Allott, chairman and former CEO of Stamford-based Silgan Holdings and co-founder of Waypoint Investors private equity firm, was unanimously elected as SoundWaters' new chairman by its Board of Directors during the organization’s annual meeting on Nov.

29.

Allott takes the wheel from outgoing chairman Doug Bora of Darien, a former executive at Spinnaker Real Estate Partners who had served in the role since 2018.

As chairman, Allott will lead a 30-person board of directors to assist SoundWaters President Leigh Shemitz and her team to grow the organization’s capacity. The organization has just completed a successful $17.5 million Harbor Ambitions capital campaign which included construction of the Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center on Stamford Harbor.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to work with my fellow directors and with Leigh and her outstanding staff to grow SoundWaters positive impact in our communities and in particular to create more access to Long Island Sound and opportunities to learn for underrepresented populations,” Allott said. “Long Island Sound is our largest and most precious natural resource and the work we do at SoundWaters with so many young people is improving the health of the Sound and strengthening our community.”

Allott will be the eighth board chair in SoundWaters' 32-year history. He is a longtime Westport resident, avid sailor and member of the New York, Eastern and Stonington Harbor yacht clubs.

Boating course offers state certification

A safe boating course will be offered at Darien’s Middlesex Middle School beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and continuing on consecutive Tuesday evenings for six classes. The course will be presented by members of the Darien Sail and Power Squadron and is the last presentation of the course before the boating season.

The course covers basic boat handling and seamanship, equipment and regulations, an introduction to charts and aids to navigation, basic piloting and navigation rules. The course is directed at general, practical issues of interest to all boaters, and is not targeted to either power or sail.

“The focus in this part of Long Island Sound is on basic coastal boating skills, significantly more than the minimum requirements set by the state in their one session classes," said Lynn Oliver, commander of the squadron. In addition to state regulations, the course covers "radio, ropes and charts," Oliver said, "to call attention to the fact that while these topics are not covered in the short state classes, the squadron believes they are vital to good seamanship in our area of Long Island Sound."

Members of this last course of the winter will be included in the squadron's May "on-the-water" activities.

"This new program will allow students to actually practice what they learned in the classroom — the use of charts, radios, lines, anchoring, as much as time will allow," said Mark Dam, director of education for the squadron and a course instructor. "We again expect about 10 boats on the water, with approximately 40 students. We know that the weather is going to be great in May when this happens — this is a great way to spend a Saturday morning with the class."

The State’s Safe Boating Certificate regulations apply to all operators of vessels registered in the state, regardless of age. The $95 cost of the class includes the text book, charts and plotting equipment, with discounts available for multiple members of the same household.

Pre-registration is done at dspsct.org. For questions and a schedule of classes and what topics will be discussed on each date, email to dsps.ct@gmail.com.

Middle school essay winners announced

The Mather Homestead has awarded four local students with prizes for their essays on the importance of America’s national parks: Zoe Younessian, seventh grade; Pavana Attonito and Juliet Chattaway, tied for sixth grade; and Benjamin Kelsey, fifth grade, honorable mention.

All participants will receive a National Parks puzzle and winners will also receive a copy of “Atlas of the National Parks” by Jonathan Waterman, who recently spoke at the Homestead.

Middle school students from four local middle schools submitted essays featuring personal stories about their experiences in the national parks, demonstrated knowledge of the national parks system which was founded in 1872 and now includes 423 sites across the United States, and paid tribute to Stephen Tyng Mather, who was the first director of the National Park Service.

Museum of Darien offers new Christmas ornament

A handcrafted replica of the Whaleboat Middlesex is now available at the Museum of Darien as a Christmas ornament. Crafted to replicate the historic boat and the decorative Christmas tree currently in front of the museum, each wooden ornament is hand painted and available for $15.

The Museum of Darien, 45 Old Kings Highway North, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. For more information about upcoming programs, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233.

Academic honors

Nine Darien residents have earned academic honors at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., for the fall term.

Sara Adelman, grade 12, and Alison LaForce, grade 12, made the head’s list as Cavalier Scholars for achieving grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher. Making the head's list with GPAs of 3.7 or higher were Ross McIntyre, grade 12; Lance Goodnow, grade 11; Conor Shepard, grade 9; and Grace Shepard, grade 12. Earning places on the honor roll with GPAs of at 3.3. or higher were Holden Roberts, grade 12; Lucas Ruiz-Vicente, grade 12; and Connor Hardy, grade 9.

The Harvey School is an independent college-preparatory school for students in grades six through 12.