DARIEN — Despite its delivery operations moving to nearby Stamford, the Darien Post Office will continue its retail services at its Corbin Drive facility through its lease in the spring, according to post office officials.

Amy Gibbs, U.S. Postal Service strategic communications specialist, said the delivery operations for the Darien Post Office relocated earlier this month to the Camp Avenue Post Office in Stamford.

Gibbs said retail services — which includes stamps and money order sales and all shipping services — will continue at the 30 Corbin Dr. location until further notice.

“Customers of Darien Post Office will not see any change until next year for retail services,” Gibbs said. “Retail services remain in Darien for shipping and other postal products such as stamps and money orders until further notice.”

There will be no change in delivery routes and no interruption of service for customer door-to-door delivery. This change will not affect where customers pick up their packages from missed deliveries.

Additionally, Gibbs said customers can continue to pick up packages, certified letters, all accountable mail and all mail in the hold mail service at the Corbin Drive location.

“Customers are asked to visit the Darien Post Office at least one business day after they receive their missed package notice,” Gibbs said. “This is usual practice, we just want to remind customers that packages are typically not available the same day they receive the slip.”

The post office is relocating as part of Baywater Properties’ Corbin Drive redevelopment plan. Phase One began earlier this month across the street from the 10 Corbin Dr. office building and the post office.

“The new location for retail is to be determined,” Gibbs said about the coming move.

David Genovese of Baywater Properties said construction on that side of the road will begin in 15 to 18 months.

“My understanding is that they relocated the carriers and sorting function and that they are working on a new location in downtown for a retail location,” Genovese said. “We had proposed to move them into the first phase of the project, and then into the second phase, but they decided a few weeks ago that they did not want to move twice.”

