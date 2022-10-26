Darien EMS Post 53 brings back its family-friendly haunted house fundraiser for Halloween

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — The student volunteers at Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 are excited to host the group's annual haunted house fundraiser for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held at the Post 53 headquarters at 0 Ledge Road, the family-friendly haunted house offers a fun afternoon of Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin painting, games, and arts and crafts. The event is organized and run by Post 53's student members, who are all Darien High School students.