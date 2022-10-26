Darien EMS Post 53 brings back its family-friendly haunted house fundraiser for Halloween

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — The student volunteers at Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 are excited to host the group's annual haunted house fundraiser for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held at the Post 53 headquarters at 0 Ledge Road, the family-friendly haunted house offers a fun afternoon of Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin painting, games, and arts and crafts. The event is organized and run by Post 53's student members, who are all Darien High School students.

Vice President of Student Affairs Selby Molloy, one of the students responsible for organizing the event, said she was excited to bring back the haunted house after three years.

“This is one of the events that Post has been well known for a while, and unfortunately, with the pandemic, I didn't really get to experience it throughout my time in Post,” she said. “But I'm so happy that my senior year, we finally are going to get to do one, and I know everyone else is equally excited.”

The haunted house, set up in Post 53’s garage, will host three different levels of scares from mild lights-on fun to a more scary section suitable for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Since she was only a freshman the last time Post 53 held its haunted house, Molloy and many of her fellow student volunteers are relatively new to the experience of building a haunted house and the many moving parts involved.

“There's a lot more supplies that go into it than I initially assumed,” she said. “For example, we're making our haunted house hallways out of tarps, and I totally underestimated initially how many tarps we needed so I had to hunt down tarps."

Volunteers will arrive early Sunday morning to assemble the entire house since the ambulances will need the space to charge overnight. The team plans to do a test run Saturday night to make sure everything runs smoothly, she said.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but it’s been really fun,” Molloy said.

"I'm most looking forward to just getting together with the community again, and celebrating Halloween together,” she added.

In addition to the Halloween festivities, on-site activities include ambulance tours and CPR training for both children and adults.

The haunted house will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The suggested donation is $10 per child, with all donations going toward Darien EMS.