Darien Police traffic stop results in charges for narcotics, failure to appear

Aaron Atwater Aaron Atwater Photo: Darien Police Photo: Darien Police Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien Police traffic stop results in charges for narcotics, failure to appear 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

On Oct. 29, at about 3:36 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a green Jaguar sedan allegedly traveling westbound on the Post Road without a front marker plate. When the officer conducted a DMV record check of the rear plate of the vehicle, there was no motor vehicle record associated with it. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator, later identified as Leah Chaparro, 22, of Hartford, by her learner’s permit, was contacted.

A passenger, later identified as Aaron Atwater, 21, of Stamford, was in the front-passenger’s seat. When questioned, police said Chaparro indicated the vehicle belonged to a friend who hadn’t registered it yet. The vehicle was uninsured, and the plate on the vehicle had come from the person the vehicle was purchased from, police said. When asked if there was anything in the vehicle, Atwater allegedly produced a container for medical marijuana and his medical marijuana ID.

K9 “Kenny” conducted a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and indicated positively to the odor of narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle, they said, finding a scale with marijuana residue on it, a marijuana grinder, and five individually packaged quantities of marijuana. Chaparro allegedly admitted these items belonged to her. A further inspection of the medical marijuana container provided by Atwater revealed several Xanax pill secreted underneath the marijuana, police said. Chaparro and Atwater were placed under arrest at this time. They were transported to headquarters where they were processed

Chaparro was charged with possession of less than ½ oz. marijuana, sale of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating a mv without a permit, and failure to appear.

Atwater was charged possession of a controlled substance and failure to properly store narcotics.

A check of Chaparro revealed that she had an active bench warrant from Bridgeport Superior court for failing to appear on March 15, 2019. She had been due in court for an arrest made by the Bridgeport Police Department in regards to a breach of peace incident. Chaparro was held on a $5,000 court set bond in regards to the warrant and an additional $5,000 for the charges indicated in this case. She was transported to court the following day. Atwater was processed and released on a written promise to appear. He is due in court on Nov. 12.