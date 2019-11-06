Darien Police to issue citations for dog owners failing to renew or obtain dog licenses

Darien residents regularly bring their dogs to Cherry Lawn Park. Darien residents regularly bring their dogs to Cherry Lawn Park. Photo: Jeanna Petersen Shepard / ST Photo: Jeanna Petersen Shepard / ST Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Police to issue citations for dog owners failing to renew or obtain dog licenses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As of Nov. 1, citations will be issued to any dog owners found delinquent of renewing or obtaining a dog license.

Dog licensing is due every June 1 through 30. Licenses can ONLY be obtained or renewed through the Town Clerk's Office at Darien Town Hall.

Renewals can be completed annually through the mail during the month of June. A current rabies certificate is needed to obtain the license as well. Any questions should be directed to the Town of Darien Municipal Animal Control Officer (MACO) at 203-662-5345.