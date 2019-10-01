Darien Police to hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday morning

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Police to hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday morning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien Police will hold “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, at Caffe Nero, 1071 Post Road.

“No agenda or speeches, just a chance for you to get to know the police officers that work in your community,” the Darien Police say.

The event is 10 to 12 p.m. at Caffe Nero. For more information contact lsilva@darienct.gov or call 203-662-5300.