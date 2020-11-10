UPDATE: Darien Police say missing woman in Darien home safely

Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook Photo: Darien Police Photo: Darien Police Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UPDATE: Darien Police say missing woman in Darien home safely 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN UPDATE 1:30 p.m. —Darien Police say the missing woman, 28-year-old Rebeckah Glazebrook, has returned home safely.

Police said they are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Rebeckah Glazebrook was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Christie Hill and Hollow Tree Ridge roads. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing black tights and possibly a baseball cap, police said.

Glazebrook is white, 5-foot-10 with a thin build and long blond hair and blue eyes.

Glazebrook may be in need of medication for a health condition.

If seen, contact the Darien Police Department or a local law enforcement agency. The Darien Police main line is 203-662-5300.