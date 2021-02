DARIEN — Darien police believe a 911 call threatening an assault and arson Sunday afternoon was a “swatting incident.”

Emergency dispatch received a call around 2:30 p.m. from a man saying he was at a Birch Road residence waiting for another resident to return home so he could assault the person before setting the home on fire, police said.

Darien police officers quickly responded the address and took up positions surrounding the home.

When contact was made with the residents of the home, they said there was nothing going on there. Police said the residents were confused by the police response.

“It was determined that the number of the original caller had a phone number with a Minneapolis, Minnesota, and that it was a voicemail box only,” according to a report from Sgt. James Palmieri.

Palmieri said Darien Police believe the call was a “swatting” incident, “during which a false claim is made in an effort to provoke a response by police.”

In late January, a swatting incident was also reported in Wilton, sending a local neighborhood into a panic after Ring cameras indicated shots had been fired.

The report to the Wilton police was of a man threatening suicide while holding his siblings hostage after claiming to have killed his mother.

Within 30 minutes, Wilton Police determined the event to be a hoax, police said at the time. The residence the police responded to had a different family living there.

At the time, Wilton Police public information officer, Lt. Gregg Phillipson, said it was the first time that he could recall it happening in Wilton, but said it regularly happens in Fairfield County.

What is swatting?

According to 911.gov, “swatting” is false reporting an emergency to public safety by a person for the intent of getting a “SWAT team” response to a location where no emergency exists.

The person calling 911 will often report they saw or were involved in incidents including active shootings, hostage situations or home invasion. The goal is to garner the largest possible police response to the area. Police respond, sometimes confronting unsuspecting people at gunpoint, but learn the report was fake, according to the site.

Those who make these fake reports use a number of techniques including caller ID spoofing, text telephone relay technologies, and social engineering. The caller will often report a believable scenario and sometimes include personal information, according to 911.gov. The reasons for such reports vary from pranks to retaliation.