Darien Police rescue capsized kayaker after father and son lose contact on water

Darien Police rescued a capsized kayaker from the rough waters off Long Neck Point Friday morning. Darien Police rescued a capsized kayaker from the rough waters off Long Neck Point Friday morning. Photo: Darien Police Department Photo: Darien Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Police rescue capsized kayaker after father and son lose contact on water 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien Police rescued a kayaker off Long Neck Point Friday morning after he capsized in rough water and his father, also kayaking, couldn’t reach him.

According to Darien Police, a father and adult son were kayaking in the area of Long Neck Point in fairly rough seas with a water temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

The father lost sight of the son and couldn’t reach him by cell phone, at which point he called this agency. The Darien police boat, Darien 127, manned by Officer James Martin and Officer Lou Gannon, responded.

The officers quickly located the son unharmed and took him aboard. I

t was determined that the son’s kayak had capsized and the son was in the water for a period of time. Darien 127 took the kayaker back to shore where he was reunited with his father.