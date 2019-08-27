Darien Police report house fire, respond to suspicious item at train station last week

House fire

On Aug. 19 at around 5 p.m., during foul weather, Darien police were dispatched to a Hamilton Lane adddress for the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, officers observed the garage portion of the home to be fully engulfed in flames. At the time of the fire, the family was away and therefore there was no one in the house. The town fire marshal and various town fire departments arrived on scene to extinguish the flame and investigate.

Suspicious item at train station

On Aug. 20, at around 10 a.m., a caller reported to Darien police that there was what appeared to be an “alarm clock” near the bottom of one of the stairways to the platform at the Noroton Heights Train Station. As it was out of place and suspicious, the caller notified this agency. Officers responded and observed the device as described. MTA was notified and trains through the area were stopped while the device was investigated. An MTA explosive-detecting K9 arrived on scene and investigated the device, which was found to be just an analog clock. The K9 performed a sweep of the entire area, which was negative for any explosive material. Train service was restored to normal.