Darien Police make promotions official

The Darien Police Department recently held a ceremony to officially promote Robert Shreders to the rank of captain, Alison Hudyma to the rank of lieutenant, and James Palmieri to the rank of sergeant.

Lt. Hudyma’s promotion makes her the first female Lieutenant in the Darien Police Department’s history.

Chief Donald Anderson of the Darien Police Department announced the promotions earlier this month. They were effective Sept. 10.

“History has shown, time and time again, that achieving promotion in our agency is always the result of a highly competitive process among many quality candidates,” Anderson said at the time the promotions were announced.

“I have said it many, many times and I will say it again here; I would put the fine men and women of the Darien Police Department up against any professional police department out there and be very confident in our chance of success. The Town of Darien continues to be well served by the police professionals promoted here today as well as all those who competed in the promotional process,” he said.