Darien Police issue Halloween safety tips
In order to assist our community in enjoying this fun-filled holiday as safely as possible, the Darien Police Department has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. In addition to these tips, we would also like to take this opportunity to make you aware of a new Halloween trend occurring.
Although not officially yet endorsed by Autism Advocacy groups, a trend that has gained momentum over the past two years is the use of a blue Halloween candy bucket to identify an individual diagnosed with Autism. The symbol of the blue bucket or blue jack o lantern is a subtle way to alert others that a child or young adult may not be able to make eye contact, or tolerate wearing a mask, or even say “thank you” or “trick or treat.”
To enjoy a fun and safe Halloween, parents, children, motorists, and homeowners should adhere to the following safety tips:
Parents
• Always escort your children and carry a flashlight.
• Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.
• Set a specific time for your child/children to be out.
• Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.
• Walk on the sidewalks and not in the middle of the street.
• Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.
• Stay in well-lighted areas.
• Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.
• Choose fireproof comfortable costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.
• Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.
• Have children avoid wearing eye makeup or masks, which will restrict their vision.
• Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.
• Give out only commercially wrapped candy.
• Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number in case they get lost.
• Consider a Halloween party at your residence instead of going out to trick-or-treat.
Trick-or-treaters
• Do not trick-or-treat by yourself.
• If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.
• Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.
• Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.
• Don’t run! Walk to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways. If there are no side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.
• Walk in the direction facing traffic.
• Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on. Never approach a car offering candy.
• Wait until you get home before eating any treats.
HOMEOWNERS
• Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.
• If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.
• Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.
• Never invite children into your home.
• Keep pets away from children.
• Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.
• If using candles, keep them away from the path of children.
• Immediately notify the Darien Police Department of any suspicious activity (203-662-5300.) Dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency
MOTORISTS
• Drive slowly and cautiously.
• Look for children walking on the street, running, and darting in between parked vehicles.
• Be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.
• Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.
• Do not use your cell phone and
Thank you for helping to keep Darien Safe and Happy Halloween from the Darien Police Department!