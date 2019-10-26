Darien Police issue Halloween safety tips

In order to assist our community in enjoying this fun-filled holiday as safely as possible, the Darien Police Department has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. In addition to these tips, we would also like to take this opportunity to make you aware of a new Halloween trend occurring.

Although not officially yet endorsed by Autism Advocacy groups, a trend that has gained momentum over the past two years is the use of a blue Halloween candy bucket to identify an individual diagnosed with Autism. The symbol of the blue bucket or blue jack o lantern is a subtle way to alert others that a child or young adult may not be able to make eye contact, or tolerate wearing a mask, or even say “thank you” or “trick or treat.”

To enjoy a fun and safe Halloween, parents, children, motorists, and homeowners should adhere to the following safety tips:

Parents

• Always escort your children and carry a flashlight.

• Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.

• Set a specific time for your child/children to be out.

• Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.

• Walk on the sidewalks and not in the middle of the street.

• Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.

• Stay in well-lighted areas.

• Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.

• Choose fireproof comfortable costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.

• Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.

• Have children avoid wearing eye makeup or masks, which will restrict their vision.

• Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

• Give out only commercially wrapped candy.

• Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number in case they get lost.

• Consider a Halloween party at your residence instead of going out to trick-or-treat.

Trick-or-treaters

• Do not trick-or-treat by yourself.

• If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.

• Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.

• Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.

• Don’t run! Walk to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways. If there are no side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.

• Walk in the direction facing traffic.

• Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on. Never approach a car offering candy.

• Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

HOMEOWNERS

• Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.

• If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.

• Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.

• Never invite children into your home.

• Keep pets away from children.

• Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.

• If using candles, keep them away from the path of children.

• Immediately notify the Darien Police Department of any suspicious activity (203-662-5300.) Dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency

MOTORISTS

• Drive slowly and cautiously.

• Look for children walking on the street, running, and darting in between parked vehicles.

• Be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.

• Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.

• Do not use your cell phone and Never drink and drive.

Thank you for helping to keep Darien Safe and Happy Halloween from the Darien Police Department!