Darien Police hire new officer

Shelton resident and Stratford police officer Matthew Ackerman, here with Chief Donald Anderson, is Darien's newest police officer.

The Darien Police Department is proud to announce the hiring of Matthew Ackerman as its newest police officer. Ackerman comes to the Darien Police after having served seven years with the Stratford Police where he was on the dive team, helicopter team, and an E.M.T. Officer Ackerman has an associate’s degree from Housatonic Community College and is currently enrolled at UCONN furthering his education. Ackerman is a member of the military, serving currently in the Naval Reserve. Ackerman has been deployed to active duty once, having been stationed in the United Arab Emirates. Ackerman grew up in Bridgeport, and currently lives in Shelton with his girlfriend.

Ackerman was sworn in by a member of the Darien Police Commission on Monday, and had his badge presented to him by Chief Donald Anderson.

Ackerman indicated that he is “looking forward to getting involved in the community.”

Chief Anderson said “It is indeed my pleasure to welcome Officer Matthew Ackerman to the Darien Police Department. Officer Ackerman comes to us from the Stratford Police Department whose membership were certainly disappointed to be losing him from their ranks.”

“In selecting Officer Ackerman, I am certain that the Darien Police Commission has, once again, chosen an excellent candidate who will serve the Town of Darien with honor and dedication in the years ahead,” Anderson said.