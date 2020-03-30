Darien Police help Palmer’s deliver groceries for seniors, those in need

Darien Police officers assisted Palmer’s in delivering groceries to seniors and those in need on Monday. Sgt. Keri Isaac and Officer Chris Jimenez were on site picking up groceries from Cindy Palmer Monday afternoon.

Health experts have said seniors and those with underlying health issues are most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Palmer’s Market has been offering a grocery delivery service for seniors and those who are medically compromised throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers are still need to “pick” the groceries and put them together at Palmer’s Market when requests come in. Volunteers are also needed to deliver them.

Darien Human Services is working with Palmer’s Market to seek volunteers to deliver groceries to seniors in town.

If you can pick groceries off the shelves, reach out to Marcella Rand of Darien's senior programming at mrand@darienct.gov.

Alexandra Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Serivces, welcomes anyone who wants to volunteer to drive groceries from Palmers to seniors’ homes to email her: aramsteck@darienct.gov and she’ll coordinate with Palmer’s.

The Community Fund of Darien is also encouraging its Youth Asset Team to volunteer for grocery delivery via Darien Human Services.

Palmer’s is taking orders for delivery for only those who are in need, including seniors and those with immune . All orders must be called in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m and will be ready for pick-up or delivery the same day. To place your order call Palmer's at 203-655-2077, then press #. A grocery concierge will take your order.

Palmer’s is also offering curbside pick-up.