Darien police find waxy substance on monument to officers

The defacing of a monument dedicated to the memory of two Darien Police officers is under investigation and the department is seeking the public’s help with finding who is responsible.

The vandalism was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The stone monument, which stands outside the Darien Police Department headquarters, commemorates the line of duty deaths of two Darien police officers: Officer William E. Bowman, killed on Nov. 18, 1927, and Officer Kenneth E. Bateman, Jr., killed on May 31, 1981.

Police said it appears that someone shot at the monument with some type of wax paintball.

“This act is completely abhorrent and defies any sense of reasonable or lawful conduct,” said Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson. “The department is fully aware of the ongoing protests around the country concerning various monuments and statues. The defacing of this memorial, erected to honor and remember officers who gave their lives in service to the Town of Darien, is shocking to the conscience and completely deplorable.”

An investigation is currently underway to identify those responsible for this act, including the review of available video.

“I would respectfully ask the public’s assistance as well in attempting to identify those responsible for this cowardly and malicious act,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darien Police Department Detective Division at (203) 662-5330, leave a tip at www.tipsubmit.com, or send a text to “CRIMES” (274637) with the keyword darientips from a mobile device. All calls will be kept confidential.

Officer Bateman was shot and killed while investigating a commercial burglar alarm activation early in the morning at a local fast food restaurant. It is the only unsolved murder of a Connecticut police officer on record. Bateman, a seven year veteran of the Darien Police Department, was 34 at the time of his death. Prior to joining the Darien department, he served as a member of the United States Navy.

He left behind his wife, Barbara, and his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Gladys Bateman.

The investigation into Officer Bateman’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Darien Police Department Detective Division at (203) 662-5330.

Click here to view reward information.

On Nov. 18, 1927, Officer Bowman was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic on the Post Road. He had one year of service with the Darien department and was the first Darien police officer to be killed in the line of duty.