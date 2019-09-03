Darien Police charge one with hallucinogen possession, two with trespassing on Great Island Road

On Aug. 31, at around 4:30 p.m., a Darien police officer was on patrol of a large piece of private property on Great Island Road as there had been complaints of trespassing and vandalism of property in an area located adjacent to the Long Island Sound. The property is completely fenced in, with clearly posted “Private Property, Trespassers Prosecuted According to Law” signs at every entrance and throughout the property.

The officer observed two white males walking on the property, police said, at which point he approached them in his vehicle. When asked what they were doing, the males stated they intended on using the private dock located on the property to be picked up by a friend on their friend’s boat. The two identified themselves as Nick and Christopher Allam, police said. As the officer spoke with the two, he said he observed that Nick continuously put his hand in and out of his pocket in a nervous fashion.

The officer said he then observed what he believed to be narcotics in a plastic baggie sticking out of Nick’s pocket.

The officer removed the baggie and observed the contents to be psychedelic mushrooms. At this time, Nick Allam, 23, of Old Dam Road in Fairfield, was placed into custody. He was charged with third degree criminal trespass and possession of a hallucinogen.

While handcuffing Nick, the officer said he noted that Christopher appeared to become nervous, continually putting his hand in and out of his pocket as Nick had. When the officer ordered Christopher to take his hands out of his pockets and place them on the vehicle, Christopher allegedly began running from the area towards the area of the boat dock.

The officer was unable to give chase as he had placed Nick in custody. Backup officers arrived, at which point Christopher returned to the area.

At this time, Christopher, 26, of Greenwich Street, New York, was placed into custody for third degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer.

He was later be released from the scene after being issued a misdemeanor summons for the above charges. He is due in court on Sept. 10.

Nick Allam was transported to headquarters where he was processed for the above charges. At about 7 p.m., Nick posted a $250 bond and was released. He is due in court on Sept. 10

The Darien Police Department reminds the public that Great Island Road and the surrounding property is owned privately, to include the dock located on the property.