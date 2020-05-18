Darien Police arrest two after car search reveals multiple narcotics, weapon

Kevin Alvarez Kevin Alvarez Photo: Darien Police Photo: Darien Police Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Darien Police arrest two after car search reveals multiple narcotics, weapon 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

An early morning traffic stop by Darien Police and subsequent search turned up nearly 13 grams of cocaine, ecstasy pills, Xanax bars, methamphetamine,20 grams of marijuana and a handgun, resulting in the arrest of two people.

Shortly after midnight Monday, an officer on patrol observed a blue Mitsubishi Mirage traveling west on the Post Road. then making a left turn onto Rings End Road.

A short time later, the vehicle emerged from Rings End Road, turning east on the Post Road. The officer followed the vehicle and said it crossed the center lane marker into the westbound lane. The officer pulled the car over on the Post Road near Quaker Lane.

As the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Kevin Alvarez, 21, of Bridgeport, the strong odor of marijuana was detected, police said. The officer observed two cases containing alcoholic beverages in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police further said there was an open beer bottle in the cup holder in the center console. Alvarez was unable to produce a driver’s license, and a DMV check showed that his license was suspended.

The officer then asked the passenger, later identified as Disy Medina, 23, of Stamford, if she had a driver’s license, which she did not, police said. Both Alvarez and Medina were removed from the vehicle.

Officers began an inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed. A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun was found under the driver’s seat, police said.

In the rear seat, officers located a backpack allegedly containing various narcotics and additional 9mm bullets. The narcotics would later be positively tested as 12.46 grams of cocaine, 31 ecstasy pills, 52 Xanax bars of varying colors, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 20.03 grams of marijuana, police said.

Also allegedly in the backpack was a scale and a large amount of small plastic bags, police said.

In Medina’s purse, officers located two Xanax bars and a small amount of marijuana, police said. A wallet with $1,984 in cash was allegedly located in the driver’s door pocket.

Alvarez was given standardized field sobriety testing, which he police said he failed to complete to standard. Both Alvarez and Medina were placed under arrest and transported to headquarters.

Alvarez allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and narcotics earlier, but refused to submit to a urine test.

Alvarez was charged with operation of a drug factory, sale of narcotics, sale of controlled substance, dangerous weapon while under the influence, weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to keep narcotic in original container, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating with a suspended license/registration and failure to drive right. His bond was set at $150,000.

Medina was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and failure to keep narcotic in original container. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Both were due to be arraigned in Bridgeport Monday.