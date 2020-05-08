Darien Police arrest Waterbury man for September scooter thefts

Darien police arrested a Waterbury man last week for two train station scooter thefts in September.

Separate complainants locked both a white Piaggio scooter and a Honda Ruckus Scooter under the stairs on the westbound side around 9 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2019.

When they returned to their respective scooters later that day, the scooters and chains were both missing. Detectives following up on the case were able to develop a suspect identified as Demtrice Thompson of Waterbury. Arrest warrants were sought, and granted, for Thompson in regards to the thefts. On April 30, the Waterbury police contacted this agency and stated they had Thompson in custody on the strength of the two warrants held by this agency.

Officers took custody of Thompson and transported him to headquarters where he was processed for the two counts of third degree larceny and two counts of third degree conspiracy and released on a promise to appear. Thompson is due in Stamford court on June 22.