Darien Police announce three promotions

Chief Donald Anderson of the Darien Police Department announced promotions on Monday. These promotions will be effective Tuesday, Sept. 10.

· Youth Detective James Palmieri to the rank of Sergeant

· Field Services Sergeant Alison Hudyma to the rank of Lieutenant

· Training Lieutenant Robert Shreders to rank of Captain.

“History has shown, time and time again, that achieving promotion in our agency is always the result of a highly competitive process among many quality candidates,” Anderson said.

“The Police Commission noted again just this morning, and I wholeheartedly agree, that we have a stellar staff in the Darien Police Department,” he said. Anderson said it is a good problem to have “when the promotion process is always quite difficult due in part to the high quality of our personnel competing for promotion at virtually every rank and position.”

“I have said it many, many times and I will say it again here; I would put the fine men and women of the Darien Police Department up against any professional police department out there and be very confident in our chance of success,” Anderson said.