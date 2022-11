This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien Police Department Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. has joined an elite class of law enforcement officers after graduating from the FBI National Academy.

Established in 1935, the FBI National Academy is a 10-week program for law enforcement officers from the U.S. and abroad to pursue leadership training and opportunities.

Fewer than 1 percent of all law enforcement officers in the nation are selected to participate and must be nominated to be considered.

A member of the department since 1996, Marron said he was honored to be nominated by Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson, much less selected by the state chapter to attend.

“It’s always been a goal of mine,” Marron said. “When you become a police officer, it's kind of a career pinnacle to reach, if you can reach it.”

Marron is the 16th officer from Darien to earn the distinction, following in the footsteps of his father, Capt. Jeremiah P. Marron Sr., who graduated from the program in 1985.

“To have two 'Capt. Jeremiah P. Marrons' be nominated to attend the FBI National Academy from the same police agency is a rarity which certainly points directly to the abilities, long-standing performance and professional respect both men well deserve,” Anderson said in a statement.

While at the academy, Marron pursued graduate leadership courses including behavioral science and media. He also completed the Yellow Brick Road, a grueling six-mile run and obstacle course.

One of his most prominent takeaways, he said, was the camaraderie he found in his class of more than 230 officers, building both a professional network and creating what he considered lifelong friendships.

After the deaths of two police officers from Bristol, Marron said there was an amazing outpouring of support from his classmates.

“One of my classmates from Suffolk County, New York, is the head of the Police Benevolent Association,” he said. “They brought their whole food truck that they have, and they sponsored breakfast for all the attendees at the funeral. So it's that kind of brotherhood and friendship that really gets put on display.”

Now that he is back from Quantico, Marron said he hopes to bring his new leadership skills to the department.

“We see a lot of things not only in the industry, but in the type of worker you get — the type of person that applies for this job,” he said. “It's important for leaders to recognize that, involve them in a way that cultivates followership and belief in what the agency mission is.

“I know it'll always be a work in progress for a police department, but I'm hoping to help push that forward,” he added.