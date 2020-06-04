Darien Place proposal unanimously approved

The new development will close the Darien Playhouse after a century. The new development will close the Darien Playhouse after a century. Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Place proposal unanimously approved 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A proposal to renovate the theater portion of the existing Darien Playhouse building to retail and apartments was unanimously approved at the June 2 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.

The property, at 1077 Boston Post Road, is called Darien Place and is managed by Jon Vaccaro, who has done previous development in town.

For more, read here: Parking is top issue at playhouse redevelopment meeting

And here: After a century: New development at property will close Darien Playhouse

The renovation to Darien Place involves converting the first floor into retail storefronts and converting the second floor to four new one-bedroom apartments.

Additionally, the renovation also involves re-configuring the shared parking lot adjacent to the rear of the building, including adding seven new parking spaces, relocating the trash enclosure and power transformer, and to perform related site development activities.

At the meeting, stipulations to the draft resolution of the proposal were made, and approved. These were: “The commission finds that there may be a need for private parking enforcement, when warranted, at the expense of the owner,” said Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Steve Olvany.

“This is going to be a great addition to downtown,” Olvany told The Darien Times. “It will complete Grove Street as a parallel pedestrian walking street to the Post Road, between the new Paris Cafe at 2 Squab Lane, developed by the Dolcetti brothers and the Darien Sports Shop.”

Watch the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

sfox@darientimes.com