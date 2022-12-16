Darien's Person-to-Person toy store returns: The holidays can get a little tough with bills' Mollie Hersh Dec. 16, 2022
Stamford's Bernice Ramirez, right, shops with the help of volunteers during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Stamford's Merlin Rodriguez, right, shops with volunteer Cathy De Graaff during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
A client shops during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Stamford's Claudia Castillo takes home a bike during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Event chair Lisa Koorbusch speaks to volunteers during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Person to Person staff, volunteers, and local officials pose during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Person to Person CEO Nancy Coughlin speaks to volunteers during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
Stamford's Rachel Breeze shops during the annual Holiday Toy Drive at the Person to Person headquarters in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Holiday Toy drive opened to P2P clients on Thursday. More than 2000 children across 600 families will receive gifts through the program this holiday season, thanks to generous personal and corporate donations. Each child receives one toy and one book in addition to one board game per family.
DARIEN — Toys filled the entire room of St. Luke’s Parish’s community center Thursday morning, stacked on tables and under the central Christmas tree, ready to be distributed to more than 1,000 families in Fairfield County.
Open through Saturday, the 27th annual Person-to-Person holiday toy store returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic.