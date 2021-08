DARIEN — Five vehicles were burglarized and three were stolen over an eight-day period from late July to early August, police said.

A Laforge Road resident told police someone stole their 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from their home sometime overnight between July 28 and 29. The victim told police the Jeep had been locked, but the key to the Jeep had been in a second, unlocked vehicle — a 2021 VW Atlas — in the driveway. Police said the Atlas had been entered overnight and the key was missing.

A 2011 Toyota Venza, parked at a Fitch Avenue home, was burglarized sometime overnight between July 29 and 30, police said. The owner told police the vehicle was left unlocked, and several bank cards were missing from the vehicle. The owner reported one of the cards had been used numerous times at retailers in Hartford, police said.

Police said someone stole a 2015 Lincoln MKC from a Lighthouse Way home sometime overnight between July 29 and 30. The owner said the vehicle had been left unlocked in an attached garage, with the keys inside and the garage door open. Inside the vehicle had been identifications, bank cards, and other assorted items, police said.

Two vehicles were burglarized in separate incidents overnight between July 30 and 31, according to police. The first report was from an Arrowhead Way resident, who told police someone entered their unlocked 2018 Nissan Rogue and 2018 Mazda CX. Nothing was reported missing.

The second occurred on Brookside Road, police said, as the owner reported their 2015 Lexus NX was entered overnight. The vehicle had been locked and the rear driver’s side window broken to gain entry. A purse containing identifications, bank cards, and cash was reported missing.

A Middlesex Road resident reported on Aug. 3 that someone burglarized their unlocked 2021 Ford F150 while it was parked at the Middlesex Hunt Club. Just prior to arriving at their car, police said the owner stated they saw a white SUV parked next to the truck and a male entering their vehicle. A purse containing identifications, bank cards, and cash was reported missing.

Police said someone burglarized a vehicle at an Arrowhead Way home on Aug. 4. The owners reported the incident to police at 3:30 a.m., saying they awoke to two individuals in their driveway, one of whom was entering their unlocked Infiniti QX80. The complainant yelled out and the suspects departed on foot, police said. Missing from the vehicle was a flashlight, medication and sunglasses.

Police said someone stole a 2014 VW Jetta from an Old Parish Road home sometime overnight between Aug. 6 and 7. The owner stated the keys had been left in the vehicle, police said.

