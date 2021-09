DARIEN - Vehicles were recently burglarized at six different residences, and two were stolen from another two locations, police said.

Police continue to urge people to lock their vehicles.

“I’ve worked here since 2009, and people leaving their cars unlocked has been an ongoing issue since then,” police Sgt. James Palmieri said. “It tends to come in waves. The entire state is having the issue right now, so I can’t just say it’s Darien residents.”

Overnight between Aug. 18 and 19, four homes on Patricia Lane were targeted - with three vehicles burglarized and another stolen. All vehicles were left unlocked, police said, and the 2020 Honda Accord that was stolen was unlocked with the keys inside.

That same night, police said someone stole a 2019 Lexus GX from a Duffys Lane home. The owner stated being unsure if the vehicle had been left unlocked or if the key was left inside.

In two of the Patricia Lane vehicle burglaries, police said nothing was reported missing. In one of the incidents, the owner reported a purse containing multiple bank cards and identification were missing, police said.

There were reports of vehicle burglaries - occurring sometime overnight between Aug. 20 and 21 - from three Brush Island Road homes.

All vehicles involved were left unlocked, police said.

In one report, police said the homeowner reported someone entered their 2020 Mazda CRX, but nothing was reported missing. Police said the owner had security cameras installed on his property. One camera observed the suspect vehicle, a dark colored BMW sedan with New York plates. Police said the plate on the vehicle showed it as having been stolen from Port Chester, N.Y.

Another report that night, police said, involved someone entering three vehicles at one Brush Island Road home. Police said someone entered a 2005 Jeep Wrangler which had been unlocked and parked in the driveway. The remote garage door opener from the Jeep, police said, was missing and assumed to have been used to open the attached garage to the home, where the homeowner’s 2020 Porche Taycan and Volvo V90 had been entered. These vehicles had also been unlocked. The only reported missing item was the garage door remote.

