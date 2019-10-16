Darien Old Timers to hold annual dinner

Darien Old Timer's Association Darien Old Timer's Association Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Old Timers to hold annual dinner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Old Timers Athletic Association will hold its 58th Annual Sports Award Dinner on Monday, Nov. 12, at 6:15 p.m. at The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Post Road, Darien. The purpose of this very popular dinner is to recognize the accomplishments of Darien athletes, coaches, and other individuals who support the opportunity for athletics to be part of the educational and community experience in Darien. This annual event allows the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association to fund scholarships for Darien High School student-athletes and monetary support to other local programs that have a recognized need. It is also a time to meet with old friends and to reminisce about days gone by. Last year, the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association awarded $7,500 to the Darien High School scholarship program and $1,500 to the Darien Human Services Department.

This year’s Honorees include: Jay Chandler, Bryan Lindner, John Miceli, Matthew Criscuolo, Lisa Lindsey, and David Ott.

Jay Chandler is a Local Honoree who was a former Darien High School star athlete, earning Varsity Letters in Football and Baseball: he also earned FCIAC Honors in both sports, as well as MVP Honors in the FCIAC Championship Game. Jay played Little League Football; Little League, Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth League Baseball; and swam for the Darien YMCA Piranhas. Jay attended Princeton University where he played Freshman and Varsity Football, and helped coach the Freshman Football Team. Following college, Jay has enjoyed a notable career in finance.

John Miceli is a Local Honoree who was a former Darien High School Varsity Baseball Team player, and a star All County outfielder on the 1971 FCIAC Championship Team. He also played in the Darien Little League and Babe Ruth League, and was a member of numerous league championships. John graduated from Jacksonville University, and has worked locally in the trucking and construction business.

Tickets are available for $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10. For tickets contact: Joe Warren at 203-940-3296, Bill Peters at 203-536-1455, or Ed Schildnecht at 203-940-1399 or via email at darienoldtimers@gmail.com.

Tickets can also be purchased on Facebook at www.facebook.com/darienoldtimers/events or at darienoldtimers.eventbrite.com. A service fee will be added to the cost of tickets purchased online.