DARIEN — Spring has returned and with it, outdoor dining in Darien for the third year in a row.

Restaurants seeking temporary licenses for spring and summer 2022 were given an initial green light by the Planning and Zoning Commission during a meeting earlier this month.

The commission decided that as long as a restaurant had secured a temporary outdoor dining permit in past years, owners could work with Planning and Zoning staff members to extend the permit into this year without needing commission approval.

Now, many local restaurants that had secured outdoor dining licenses for the past two years — as pandemic-era social distancing rules mandated open air seating — will begin eyeing temporary renewals as warmer weather kicks in.

“The town of Darien has said, ‘You know what, it has proven to be successful among town residents, and we’re going to continue to try it for another year,” said Jeremy Ginsberg, the town’s Planning and Zoning director.

The town will begin sending letters to restaurants that had previously obtained temporary permits for outdoor dining, Ginsberg said. Those letters will inform restaurant owners of the commission’s decision to effectively fast-track its 2022 outdoor dining licenses.

The restaurants include local staples such as the Darien Diner, Post Corner Pizza, The Waters Edge of Giovanni’s, Nino’s Pizzeria and Tengda Asian Bistro.

But as far as long-term outdoor dining, “what happens beyond 2022 at this point is uncertain,” Ginsberg said.

Restaurants can always apply for permanent outdoor dining permits, though that process must go through several bodies in town, including the commission and the Architectural Review Board.

That’s what Ten Twenty Post in Darien did. In 2021, the seafood restaurant built a pergola and expanded outdoor dining operations significantly, netting more than 100 seats on its patio.

The eatery also received permanent outdoor dining approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, meaning for it, at least, open air dining is here to stay.

“That’s definitely become a big part for us, for sure,” said Jim Sullivan, co-owner of the seafood bistro. “We invested a lot in outdoor dining (last year), so this year is going to be a big, big deal for us.”

The commission also recently considered 2022 permits for Bodega Taco Bar and The Goose American Bistro and Bar.

Both of those restaurants, however, will require a different process to maintain their outdoor dining spaces, since they are on town-owned property and need the Board of Selectmen to weigh in.

Earlier this month, Bodega received approval for its 2022 outdoor dining, while the Goose is still waiting on a decision, Ginsberg said.

Some commission members have signaled that they would be open to revising zoning regulations in order to allow most restaurants permanent outdoor dining.

“Businesses have had a hard time, and if they want it, we should not stand in the way,” commission member Cara Gately said.