Darien, New Canaan LWV host Secretary of State talk on voting safely

The Darien Library and the Leagues of Women Voters of Darien and New Canaan are co-hosting a program with Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on “Voting During Covid-19.”

The virtual discussion with Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be hosted by the Darien Library on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Americans have a superpower: voting. Democracy’s most constructive mechanism for self-improvement, voting is every citizen’s right, privilege, and civic duty. Attendees who participate in the program can learn more about voting safely during a pandemic.

Merrill will walk through the processes for both absentee and in-person voting, addressing any confusion and concern regarding health risks as well as election integrity. There will be time for Q&A at the end.

As Connecticut's chief elections official, Merrill has focused on modernizing Connecticut's elections. She has supported and expanded democratic participation, ensuring that every citizen's rights and privileges are protected and that every vote is counted accurately. She has worked to expand voter participation through Election Day and online voter registration. She has also improved Connecticut's democratic accountability and integrity with a series of rapid response processes to Election Day problems.

This program is co-sponsored by the Leagues of Women Voters of New Canaan and Darien, and by the Darien Library. The program is free and open to the public.

To register for this program, go to the link to the registration form: https://darienlibrary.zoom.us/webinar/register/3615978457765/WN_ypebnXsASqCFGzrje3-yVA or visit darienlibrary.org and select events/adult/Thursday September 10.