DARIEN — The Darien Nature Center has welcomed two new feathered friends in 2021.

Mango, the lovebird, and Blueberry, the parakeet are about two or three months old.

The Darien Nature Center building is open for private COVID-conscious visits. Dates fill up quickly so those interested should sign up quickly.

The nature center is also starting two new after-school programs due to an increased demand for outdoor programming during the pandemic.

"Outdoor Explorers" is a monthly program that will run on Wednesdays and Fridays, each with different age groups. It is currently full for January but they are taking wait list requests for February and future months.

"Trail Trekkers" is a seasonal program for children born 2015-2017. It will run Wednesdays, 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. from Jan. 27 to April 7, and there are two spaces still open.

Also noteworthy is the StoryWalk that was just installed along DNC trails today, in partnership with the Darien Library. The book is "Tracks in the Snow" by Wong Herbert Yee and will be up for about two weeks.