Darien Nature Center to hold annual Hoot & Howl Sunday

The Darien Nature Center will be holding its annual Hoot & Howl on Sunday. The Darien Nature Center will be holding its annual Hoot & Howl on Sunday. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Nature Center to hold annual Hoot & Howl Sunday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 16th annual Darien Nature Center Halloween Hoot and Howl event is on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The not-too-spooky Halloween party will feature festive outdoor play, magic shows, children’s campfire stories, crafts, refreshments, face painting, games with prizes, s’mores, animal encounters, and more! Costumes are voluntary.

There will be an early opening at 3:30 pm for special needs families!

Door sales will be cash only. The fee is $5 per person, kids under 1 are free.